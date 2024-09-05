SouthState Corp Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.15. 1,398,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

