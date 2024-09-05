SouthState Corp Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,056. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

