SouthState Corp Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.