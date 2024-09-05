Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $29.51. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 1,514,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

