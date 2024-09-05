Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $292,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,129,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 193,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

