S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $513.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $517.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

