SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 400386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.