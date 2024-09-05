SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.05

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.05 and last traded at $140.01, with a volume of 88561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

