Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

