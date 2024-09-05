Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 851,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $4,395,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

