Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $577,628.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,485,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 864,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

