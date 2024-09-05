St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Down 0.4%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. 30,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
St Barbara Company Profile
St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
