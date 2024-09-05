Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

AMGN opened at $330.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

