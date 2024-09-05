Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 0.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

