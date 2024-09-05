Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,807,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.