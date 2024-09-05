Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP opened at $215.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

