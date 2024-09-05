Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

