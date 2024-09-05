Stablepoint Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $101.11 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

