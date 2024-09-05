Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 810 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

