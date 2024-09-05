Stablepoint Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. The company has a market cap of $833.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

