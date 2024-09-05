Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

