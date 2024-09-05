Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $65.71.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

