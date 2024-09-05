Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.85. 2,766,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.