Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.30 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 74.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,386,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

