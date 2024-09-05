Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STC opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $75.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

