Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 5,744 call options.
NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,409. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in StoneCo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 488,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
