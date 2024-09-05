Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 5,744 call options.

StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,409. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in StoneCo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 488,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.