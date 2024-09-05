Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
EVLV stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.09.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on EVLV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
