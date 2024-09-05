StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stratasys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $6,706,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.