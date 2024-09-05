StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

