StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

