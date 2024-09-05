StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.75.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

