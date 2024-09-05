StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 148.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

