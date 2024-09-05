StockNews.com Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
JinkoSolar stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
JinkoSolar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
