StockNews.com Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.