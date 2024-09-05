Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $547.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

