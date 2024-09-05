Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 13,332 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 356.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.