Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $506.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.