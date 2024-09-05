Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,953 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,953 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 124,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

