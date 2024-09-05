Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

