Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

