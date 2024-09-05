Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $255,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Clorox by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

