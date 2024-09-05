Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.