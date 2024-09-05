Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock valued at $280,851,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

