Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 3,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

