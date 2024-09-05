Summerset Group Holdings Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SNZ)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. The company provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services; and facilities and activities, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

