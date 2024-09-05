Summerset Group Holdings Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SNZ)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Summerset Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Summerset Group
