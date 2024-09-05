SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CFO Anthony George Evers Sells 33,334 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony George Evers sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $51,334.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony George Evers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Anthony George Evers sold 83 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $249.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Anthony George Evers sold 2,000 shares of SurgePays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67.

SURG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. SurgePays, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SurgePays by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SurgePays by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

