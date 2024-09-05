SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SSSSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,011. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

