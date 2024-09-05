SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of SSSSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,011. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.