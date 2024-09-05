Susquehanna Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Okta stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 140,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 7,678.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,605,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.