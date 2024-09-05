Susquehanna Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

NYSE:S traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 155,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $197,152.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,694 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,331 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

