Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Robert Muraro Sells 2,500 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

