Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 194,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 118,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Tarku Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Tarku Resources
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarku Resources
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.